Sexual assault on minor girl: Five booked, 3 arrested

Vittal police have registered a case against five men, including a Gram Panchayat employee, for allegedly assaulting a girl sexually in different instances.

According to a source, the girl, aged 17 years, is now in the sixth month of pregnancy.

The police have already arrested three persons — Krishnappa Naik, a Gram Panchayat bill collector, Ganesh, and Dhanush Naik, an autorickshaw driver. The incident came to light when an Asha worker visited the house of the rape victim.

Ganesh, on the pretext of taking her to the temples in Subrahmanya, had allegedly assaulted her sexually for two days. Later, Krishnappa had sexually assaulted her allegedly when none was present at her house in February. She was sexually assaulted by one Pawan who was introduced to her over a phone call.

While attending Brahmakalashotsava at her village, Dhanush had also sexually assaulted her. Another accused Puneeth had sexually assaulted her house when there was no one. On March 9, Ganesh took her to Subrahmanya and sexually assaulted her again.

Earlier, the victim had developed health problems after January. When she informed about it to Ganesh, Krishnappa, Pawan, Dhanush and Puneeth, all had warned her of dire consequences if she told the truth to anyone.

Based on the complaint by the victim, the police have booked cases against them under IPC Sections 376, 506, 34, Section 3 (1), W (1) (11) of SC/ST Act and Section 4 of Pocso Act.