Shivakumar bail plea: Delhi HC verdict today

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, will pronounce its judgement on a bail petition filed by former Minister D K Shivakumar.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will pass the order at 2.30 pm.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 in the money laundering case, filed a bail application in the High Court, after the trial court rejected his plea.

In the high court, the former minister cited medical reasons as one of the grounds for securing bail. The Congress leader said he is a seven-time MLA and was not a flight risk.

He said the case was based on documentary evidence and there was no ground to keep him in custody. Besides, he said he has no criminal antecedents.

However the ED opposed his plea, saying if bail was granted to the accused in the middle of investigation, he may influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

Justice Kait, who heard the matter, had reserved the judgement on October 17.