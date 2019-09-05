Siddaramaiah is in midterm polls hangover: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah is dreaming about midterm polls.

He told reporters here that Siddaramaiah is in such a condition. "For everything, he is in the midterm polls hangover," he criticised.

He said the BJP government will complete its term.

Bommai said BJP has no role in the arrest of former minister D K Shivakumar. "In the wake of intensified protests, we have made tight security arrangements at Ramanagar and Kanakapura. The situation is now peaceful," he added.

He said the salary of the fire and emergency services and prisons department personnel will be revised in accordance with the Auradkar report. "I have discussed this issue with the chief minister and the concerned officials," he stated.

Suspicious phone calls

In Hubballi, he said some suspicious satellite phone calls have been made from forest areas in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Mangaluru.

"The police are investigating this and are collecting more information in this regard," he said.

"There is no question of BJP being happy or sad for the arrest of Shivakumar. We are for an impartial probe. Congress calling it vindictive politics itself is a politics. It is not a new case at all and the investigation is being conducted for over two years," Bommai added.