Siddartha's father passes away

Gangaiah Hegde (96), father of late Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day died of age-related illness at a private hospital in Mysuru on Sunday.

Hegde had been in coma and was not aware of his son's demise. Siddhartha's body was found in Netravathi River in Mangalur, on July 31.

Hegde was under treatment at Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital, for more than a month. He leaves behind wife Vasanti Hegde, daughter-in-law Malavika and two grandchildren.

The last rites will be performed at Chetanahalli Estate in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday.