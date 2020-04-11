Sira tahsildar holds meet sitting on ground

DHNS
DHNS, Sira (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 11 2020, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 17:58 ist
Sira tahsildar held a meeting sitting on the floor recently. DH Photo.

In order to stress on the social distancing norm which needs to be followed without fail in light of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, Sira tahsildar Naheeda Zam Zam held a meeting recently with Revenue Department staff by sitting on the floor, and making them also to do so.

Revenue staff like deputy tahsildar, revenue inspector and village accountants participated in the meeting by sitting in boxes marked on the floor, each three feet away from the other. 

The meeting was called to give village accountants the responsibility to supervising the ration distribution in their villages and other additional duties.  

 

