Somanna rules out Disneyland-like project at KRS

Housing Minister V Somanna has ruled out any Disneyland-like project at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the dam on Wednesday, he said, “The government has no plans to transform the place on the lines of Disneyland, thanks to those who floated such ideas.

“However, there are plans to develop KRS into a big tourism spot to attract more tourists. Kabini dam will also be given the same priority. The government has earmarked Rs 65 crore for this.”

The previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government had proposed a Disneyland-like project at

KRS, which drew flak from various quarters and the project was termed as a ploy to loot money.