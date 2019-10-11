Son stuck in Kuwait

Kadri Gopalnath’s elder son Guruprasad Kadri, who is working in Kuwait, could not immediately rush to Mangaluru after hearing the news of his father's death due to the visa issue.

When informed about his father's death, he made many attempts rush to Mangaluru. Unfortunately, as Friday and Saturday are public holidays in Gulf countries and he could not get stamping done on his visa from the immigration.

Gopalnath’s younger son Manikantha Kadri appealed to the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Friday morning to help his brother reach Mangaluru.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel spoke to External Affairs Minister to make arrangement for the arrival of Guruprasad.

Last rites on Monday

Gopalnath’s son Manikantha Kadri said that the last rites will be held on October 14 (Monday). The body will be kept at Town Hall in Mangaluru for public homage from 10.30 am to 4 pm. The government is planning to construct a memorial for Kadri Gopalnath and the land is being identified for the purpose. The last rites will take place in the land identified for the purpose, he said.