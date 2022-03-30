Soon, even one mark to count for PU revaluation

In a move that would cheer PUC students, the department of Pre-University Education (PUE) has decided to bring in a major change in its revaluation system by allowing a change in the scores even if the difference in marks is just one. In its earlier policy, marks cards were changed only if a student had scored more than six marks after revaluation.

“Currently, change of result is allowed only if a student scores more than six marks during revaluation. But this will change as every single mark scored during revaluation will be counted,” a senior official from PUE department revealed.

The department will announce the move once the government approves it.

Confirming the decision, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Nagesh told DH, “The government is considering the revision of existing revaluation norms as even 0.5% of marks matter a lot for students.”

