SSLC students with type 1 diabetes can carry medicine to exam hall

Bengaluru, DHNS: For the first time, Department of Public Instruction has taken a decision to allow SSLC students with type 1 diabetes to carry insulin pump and other medications to the examination centre. This year, the exams will held between March 27 and April 9.

This decision was taken following requests by the students and parents. The Commissioner for Public Instruction has issued a circular directing examination centre supervisors to allow such students to carry the medicine.

However, the students have to submit a request for the same and the examination centre supervisors will verify the medical certificate issued by the doctor concerned. "If there are any requests by the students or parents, then the examination centre supervisors must verify the medical certificate before allowing students to carry insulin pump and diabetes tablets to the examination hall." reads the circular.