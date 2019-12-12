Staff crunch at vet varsity leaves students in limbo

Acute shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff in Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), Bidar, has left the budding veterinarians to fend for themselves.

According to the sources, a total of eight constituent colleges located across the state, come under the varsity. Of which, five are veterinary

colleges, one fisheries

college and two dairy sciences colleges.

A total of 86 (74%) professor posts are lying vacant against 116 sanctioned posts while 144 (83%) posts of associate professors are vacant against the sanctioned 174 posts. The availability of 185 assistant professors (against the sanctioned posts of 425) provides some solace for the students.

Staff crunch has also hit the administration of the varsity. A good 822 non-teaching posts are lying vacant. The sanctioned posts for non-teaching staff is 1,106.

According to a varsity official, “The Governor had in 2016 issued an order that a proposal should be submitted to

him for his consent for filling up the sanctioned posts. Accordingly, the university had submitted a proposal seeking recruitment of the teaching and non-teaching staff on August 29, 2018.”

In 2011, a total of 110 assistant professors were recruited to the constituent colleges. Since then no recruitment was made. A few colleges are facing the threat of losing the affiliation from Veterinary Council of India (VCI) for not complying with the recruitment norms prescribed by the VCI, he explained.

Teaching quality hit

A faculty member said, in the absence of professors and associate professors, teaching methods and quality will be hit. “Knowledge upgradation and guidance are must for the assistant professors. We will have to work under the guidance of professors to improve the knowledge,” the assistant professor said.

Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University Vice Chancellor H D Narayanaswamy told DH, “Recruitment has not been made to the vacant posts after 2011. A proposal was

sent to the government about one-and-a- half years ago for its approval for recruitment. After obtaining the consent from the Governor, the file was moved to the department secretary. The government is expected to issue a notification for recruitment anytime soon,” he said.