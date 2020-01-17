State govt seeks ban on PFI, SDPI

The state government has started the process to ban Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here Friday.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Bommai said he had directed the police to collect information in this regard and submit a report at the earliest. "We will discuss with the Law Department and take a decision," he said. The government was keeping eye on other such organisations indulging in extremist activities, he added.

According to Bommai, all these organisations were the political face of terror networks. The government has gathered material which demonstrated their links to international terror networks, he said.

The government decision comes in the wake of recent attacks, one involving an attack against Congress leader Tanveer Sait in Mysuru and another at a pro-CAA event in the city recently, he said. Further, the government's findings will be forwarded to the Centre, Bommai said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Health Minister B Sriramulu and Kannada & Culture Minister C T Ravi demanded a ban on these groups.