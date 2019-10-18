State, students in fix over late engg admissions

The future of over 1,500 engineering students in the state is in limbo as their admissions were made after the last date stipulated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Interestingly, the admissions to undergraduate engineering courses for 2019-20 academic year were made as per the directions of the Karnataka government. Following the floods in the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had instructed the state higher education department to extend the last date for admissions to engineering courses, following which the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) extended it.

As per AICTE directions, August 15 was the last date for undergraduate engineering admissions, but the state extended it to August 23. As per the Supreme Court orders, admissions to engineering courses should be over by July 31, and those to vacant seats by August 15.

This year, over 1,500 students secured admissions after the date was extended. The state department of technical education has written to the government, seeking further directions. The students have already reported to colleges and started attending classes.

Meanwhile, private managements have approached the technical education department seeking approval for these admissions before AICTE teams inspect colleges.

The department of technical education had written to the higher education department seeking clarification on the issue a month ago, but did not receive any reply.

There are over 252 engineering colleges in the state. Of the 66,000 undergraduate seats for 2019-20 academic year, 27,022 seats are vacant.