Students flee Birur residential school, rescued in B’luru

Twelve students who had fled a government residential school under Birur police limits on Sunday night, were traced in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

According to the principal, of the school the students had been to the residence of science teacher on Saturday night in order to prepare for the examination scheduled for Monday. However, late in the night they sneaked out of the hostel and boarded a train to Bengaluru.

Kiran, a Child Protection Officer with Child Helpline noticed the children loitering in the railway station suspiciously. He questioned the children who replied that they were students of a residential school in Birur and had come to Bengaluru “unable to bear the pressure for studying.”

Kiran immediately brought the children to the Helpline Centre, counselled them and informed the principal of the school. The principal and some staff members of the school are on the way to Bengaluru to pick the children up.

The principal said that the police were alerted immediately after they found the children missing. The district officer for residential schools said that a show-cause notice had been issued to the principal and hostel in-charge over the incident and the watchman suspended for dereliction of duty.

A parent on condition of anonymity said it was worrying that despite watchmen for two shifts and CCTV camera, the children managed to sneak out, which only reflects on the negligence of the staff.