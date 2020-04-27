'Subahu' app launched by police at check-posts

The district police is keeping vigil on people who come outdoors unnecessarily during the lockdown using the newly launched 'Subahu' app. The app is being used to monitor all check-posts and traffic junctions.

The app provides photographs of the vehicles used to violate lockdown norms. It also records why the motorist has come out of home and the exact place where it was checked when police scan the vehicle and upload the details.

"Using this app, the police can monitor all checkpoints to ascertain how many people are using the checkpost and why," said Superintendent of Police K Vamshi Krishna. He said that the app provides evidence of a violation of lockdown norms and facilitates the police to take legal action against the violators.