The second phone in programme of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar is scheduled to be held on December 16 between 5 pm and 6.30 pm.

Considering that there were no calls from students for the phone-in conducted by the minister on November 2, he put off the programme. This time, the phone-in will be after school hours, between 5 pm and 6.30 pm.

Students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders can call 080-26725655 and talk to the minister.