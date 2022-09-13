Teacher posts in Karnataka sold for Rs 15 lakh each, reveals CID probe

The government high school teacher posts were allegedly sold for Rs 15 lakh each during 2012-13 and 2014-15, the ongoing CID investigation into the recruitment scam has revealed.

According to highly-placed sources in the Department of School Education and Literacy, some candidates paid Rs 15 lakh for backdoor entry. Apparently, this was revealed by one of the candidates who was recruited illegally.

“A female candidate, who is in CID custody, revealed during the investigation that she paid Rs 15 lakh to get the job done,” a department official said.

The ruling BJP is looking to use this scam to get back at the Congress, which is hammering the Bommai government for ‘40 per cent corruption'.

Meanwhile, the involvement of senior officials at the department of public instruction is suspected and one first division assistant (FDA), who was working in the same post for more than 10 years, has already been taken into custody in connection with the scam.

The highest level of official involvement during recruitment is the joint director, who heads an appointment authority to monitor the process.

“Although the recruitment was done during 2012-13 and 2014-15, it looks like the illegal appointments were made through an additional list,” an official pointed out.

During every recruitment, the Common Admission Cell prepares a division-wise list of eligible candidates. An additional list will also be prepared and it will be used if any selected candidate fails to show up or refuses to report for duty.

According to sources, some names were added while making appointments through the additional list and that includes those who had not applied, were not qualified and were ineligible.

So far, the CID has taken 11 teachers into custody - who were recruited illegally. Some officers are also in CID custody.

When contacted, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said his department would wait for the completion of the investigation.

“We have extended support to the investigation and once we receive the report, we will withdraw the appointments of those who were recruited illegally and also decide the further course of action,” he said.