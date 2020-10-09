Technical team visits Mysuru to examine Dasara preparations

A technical team, appointed by the Karnataka government, to examine and ensure precautions were in place for Mysuru's Dasara celebration arrived in the city on Friday.

The team was constituted to ensure Dasara celebrations went hand in hand with Covid-19 protocols.

The team, comprising three officials, is discussing the recommendations with officials at the Office of Deputy Commissioner.

The team will visit Chamudi Hill where Dasasra celebrations will begin on October 17 and also inspect Mysuru Palace premises where the jumbo savari will be held on October 26.

The team is likely to submit a detailed report recommending measures to be taken.