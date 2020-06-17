There is no second or third MLC nominees list from Karnataka BJP: Shettar

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar predicted that the announcement of BJP nominees for constituencies of Karnataka Legislative Council which will be going for elections may come on Wednesday itself.

"There is nothing called second or third list of nominees sent by the State BJP to the party's central Leadership. After discussing in the core committee, and a unanimous list was prepared," he said.

When asked about the issue of amendment to land reforms act under which non-agriculturists can purchase farmland up to 108 acres, Shettar clarified, "It is not a new plan, and it was being thought even when we attended the World Economic Forum held at Davos in Switzerland. Now it has become just supplementary for industrialists stressed due to lockdown and interested investors. There is no direct link".

Patient discharged



Karnataka minister Jagadish Shettar and Karnataka Institute of Medical Institute (KIMS) authorities gave flowers to P-2,710. Credit: DH Photo



Later, Shettar and Karnataka Institute of Medical Institute (KIMS) authorities gave flowers to P-2,710, who has recovered from COVID-19 through convalescent plasma Therapy, when he was discharged from hospital and sent home at Vinay Colony in an ambulance. He is suggested a 28-day home-quarantine.

