Third umpire's result confirmed, says Karnataka minister C T Ravi who tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2020, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 09:00 ist
Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister C T Ravi

Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister C T Ravi tests positive for Covid-19. His wife and staff members test negative.

"Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine," he said in a tweet.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had confirmed Ravi testing positive.

Earlier, the tourism Minister said that he was awaiting the results of the samples drawn for the third time for Covid test.

"I have given my swab for third time for testing. In the two tests conducted in the last one week, one sample tested positive. Once again I have given my swab on Sunday and waiting for third umpire result," he tweeted.

 

