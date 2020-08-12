This is mini Vidhana Soudha, not a haunted structure

The Somwarpet taluk office is also called Mini Vidhana Soudha. But except for the grandiosity in the name it shares no other traits with its namesake.

The building has not seen a coat of paint for the last several years. Without lights, it looks like a haunted structure in the night. Though ministers, who visited the building, promised of aid for repair, the building remains neglected as no funds have been released.

Originally, built as Tahsildar’s office in 1997, it was later renamed as mini Vidhana Soudha. It was built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, 23 years ago. The building houses Tahsildar’s office, Treasury office, Election Wing, RTC distribution centre, Nemmadi Kendra and offices of the Food and Civil Supplies department and Revenue department.

The monsoon brings untold miseries as water seeps into the building from all sides. The officials from Revenue department find it hard to save hundreds of files from getting drenched. It is difficult to maintain computers due to the moisture content in the rooms, said a staffer. Plastic sheets have been used to protect the ceiling in the RTC distribution centre. There are 1,37,640 files in the file rooms.

A control room was set up to collect information on any disaster. The staff were working round-the-clock. The walkie talkie and phone are dead for the last few months. None have set it right, alleged residents.

“The Bettadalli panchayat faces disruption in power supply frequently. There is no network as well. If any mishap occurs, we can not give details to the taluk office,” said Suresh, a local resident.

“It is a tragedy that no elected representatives and officials have come forward to get the building repaired,” alleged Advocate B E Jayendra.

It is a waste to spend money on repairing the building. The authorities should plan a new building by identifying a suitable land, said Jaya Karnataka taluk unit president Suresh Shetty.