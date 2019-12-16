Three including woman die after cruiser overturns

Three labouers, including a woman, died after a cruiser in which they were travelling overturned near Sira in Tumakuru district on Sunday late night.

A total of seven passengers including the driver of the vehicle were injured in the incident.

They are being treated at the Sira government hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Manuni,22, of Sirawara town, Hussain Pasha of Kurakunda and Yallamma, 50, Maratha village.

The incident took place when the cruiser on its way to Raichur from Bengaluru ferrying building construction workers.