Three youths drown in Hosmutt Kere in Sorab

Three youths who went to catch fish drowned in Hosmutt Kere at Joladagudde village near Chandragutti village of Sorab taluk on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Karthik (16), Sharat (17), both students of first year pre-university college of Sorab, and Pradeep (19), a construction worker, and all residents of Joladagudde village.

The three youths, along with another friend, Abhishek, went to Hosmutt Kere to catch fish. They were not able to swim and began drowning.

Abhishek, who did not get into the water, saw the three drowning and shouted for help. Residents nearby jumped into the water to save them, but it was too late. Police and Fire and Emergency Service personnel retrieved the bodies. A case has been registered.