Tibetan govt-in-exile: Bylakuppe residents confident of victory of their candidate

Excitement is in the air at the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe in Periyapatna taluk in the district, with the residents holding special prayers and rituals for the victory of Penpa Tsering, who is contesting the prestigious election to head the next Tibetan government-in-exile.

Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan government-in-exile, is contesting against Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang in the election scheduled to be held across the world on April 11. He secured a large number of votes in the preliminary round of the election to the office of ‘Sikyong’ or president of the Tibetan government-in-exile (the executive head of the Central Tibetan Administration) and is a front-runner.

Tsering, a resident of Bylakuppe Third Old Camp, is a little different from Indian politicians. He is strictly following the Covid norms, laid out by the Indian and Karnataka governments and has initiated the social movement and dialogue, virtually, on online media, assuring stability to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and unity among the people.

Tsering promises that if he is elected as president, he will take forward various programmes of the Dalai Lama and will serve the CTA for the next five years. The elections will be held on April 11, in India and also in the US, France, Belgium, Canada and European nations, where thousands of Tibetans live. The results will be announced after a month at The Dalai Lama’s office, in Delhi, according to sources.

Lhakpa, a supporter of Tsering, said he is a great follower of the Dalai Lama and propagates Umaylam (middle way approach, autonomy in Tibet). “The Tibetans are supporting him for his honesty and integrity. He has not anything unethical to please or lure the people to vote for him. The volunteers are spending their own money, canvassing for him. The campaign is also done on social media platforms,” she said.

The Tibetans in Bylakuppe conducted special prayers and rituals for the victory of Penpa for over six hours on Wednesday.