Tiger, elephant carcasses found

An 8-year-old tiger was found dead near N Beguru forest range at HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district on Tuesday.

The carcass was found in a highly decomposed state. Forest department officials suspect that it would have died around five days ago.

It was difficult to identify the tiger’s gender as parts of the body had been consumed by wild animals, according to veterinarian Dr Nagaraj.

The viscera of the tiger has been collected for testing. The exact reason for the death will be ascertained only after the lab reports are available, he said.

Jumbo electrocuted

A wild elephant calf was electrocuted in a field near Shimsha forest area at Dhanaguru in Halagur of Mandya district on Tuesday.

The seven-year-old calf had strayed into the village in search of food from Shimsha forest region. It came in contact with a live wire on a paddy field and died on the spot. Forest department officials visited the spot.