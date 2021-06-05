Tigress gives birth to 3 cubs at Pilikula

Tiger population at the Pilikula Biological Park rose to 13 with tigress Rani giving birth to three cubs.

The cubs are healthy and will open their eyes in 16 days, said Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary.

The 10-year-old Rani had given birth to five cubs—Reva, Sudha, Jayarama, Sanjaya and Vijaya in 2019. All the cubs have grown up now. Rani had been brought from Bannerghatta Biological Park in exchange for a male tiger named Vinay from Pilikula few years ago,

A separate enclosure for five cubs in the park were constructed by Ramdas Kamath couple from Abu Dhabi by donating a sum of Rs 15 lakh.

A Dhole which is rare and endangered gave births to seven pups recently. The Dholes were brought from Vishakhpattanam zoo. Now, the number of dholes has increased to 33 at Pilikula, said the Director.

Meanwhile, the egg of Rhea bird was artificially incubated and a white colour chick was hatched recently.

The reticulated python is also hatching 20 eggs at Biological Park. Last year, the reticulated python had given birth to 17 hatchlings. On the other hand, ‘Nagamani’ King Cobra had laid six eggs and the eggs are being hatched. There are 19 king cobras in Pilikula Biological Park, said the Director.

He said that after the lockdown is lifted, a white tiger will be brought to Pilikula park from Vanadlur Zoo. Talks are on to exchange birds and animals from Nandankanan Zoological Park, zoo in Surath and Hyderabad.