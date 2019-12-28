TMC relief for families of 2 killed in police firing

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders visited the families of two persons who were killed in the police firing during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19 and handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to each here on Saturday.

The delegation included Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque and former Union railway minister Dinesh Trivedi.

The delegation members met the families of Jaleel at Kandak and Nausheen at Kudroli.

Speaking to reporters, they members condemned the police firing. “The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was held across the country. The police had not resorted to firing anywhere except in Mangaluru. The act of the police is not justified,” they claimed.

Trivedi said, “A mother has lost her young son. The family of those killed are shocked by this incident. Our intention is only to console the families who have lost their dear ones.”

He urged the prime minister to solve the CAA issue through mutual discussions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the compensation on December 26.

Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that the compensation, announced by the state government, would be provided to the families of Jaleel and Nausheen after the investigation of the case. “If those killed in the police firing are accused in the violence, then it is unpardonable crime to give them compensation. We will not release a single rupee if the investigation proves their involvement,” the chief minister had said.

On December 22, Yediyurappa had announced a compensation of Rs 10 each to the families of Jaleel and Nausheen. The police had later named them as acccused in the FIR.