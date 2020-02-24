TN objects to Karnataka's project across Pennar river

A meeting, convened by the Central Water Commission (CWC) to explore amicable solutions to Pennar river (Pinakini, South Pennar) water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, remained inconclusive on Monday following Tamil Nadu’s strong objection to projects being implemented by Karnataka.

In the meeting, chaired by CWC chairman R K Jain, Tamil Nadu submitted documents opposing the different projects being implemented by Karnataka. The CWC chairman asked Karnataka to submits its view on the projects and decided to hold the next round of meeting on March 10. Tamil Nadu alleged that construction of a check dam across Mardandeya river, a tributary of Pennar near Yargol in Malur taluk in Kolar district, would hit the flow in the downstream of the river.

Dismissing the Tamil Nadu’s claim, Karnataka argued that the 75% work of the check dam project aimed at providing drinking water to several towns and villages in Kolar, Bangarpet and Malur taluks, has been completed. Since the water is being used for drinking purpose only, there is no need to take the lower riparian state’s permission, it claimed.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to halt all five ongoing irrigation projects, including the construction of the check dam across Markandeya river in the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu is opposing five projects being implemented by Karnataka, including the diversion of surplus water of Varthur Lake in Bengaluru to Narasapura tank in Kolar district.

The Supreme Court had directed Tamil Nadu to approach the Ministry of Jal Shakti for an amicable solution as well as the possibility of formation of a tribunal to resolve the dispute.

Karnataka’s Inter Water Dispute Cell head Bangaraswamy, his Tamil Nadu counterpart Subrahmanyan and others attended the meeting.