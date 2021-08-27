10% of total Covid samples to be taken from children for testing in Karnataka

With the impending third Covid-19 wave and experts cautioning that children may be worst hit in the next wave, the government has decided to take 10% of its total Covid-19 swab samples for testing from children.

In addition, all Paediatric ILI (influenza-like illness) patients falling in 15-18 years age group should be tested using RAT (Rapid Antigen Test).

Read | India administers record 1 crore Covid shots in a day

Testing targets for districts have also been raised to 1.75 lakh. Also, 50% of the total tests are to be done outside the central area of a taluk to check the spread of infection in rural areas, as per the circular issued by the National Health Mission Director Dr Arundathi Chandrashekhar, here on Tuesday.

In districts where the positivity rate is less than 5% and in urban areas, asymptomatic cases will be tested using pooled testing. As per the latest war room report, so far, 91,798 cases and 63 deaths have been reported in the 0-9 age group, and 2,26,845 cases and 90 deaths have been reported in the 0-19 age group.