141 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka; Tally rises to 2,922, toll now 49

The state continued to witness 100-plus Covid-19 cases streak. On Saturday, it recorded 141 new infections with southern districts accounting for 53, followed by Kalyana Karnataka districts 30 and coastal districts 29.

Bidar district reported one Covid-19 fatality on Saturday. A 47-year-old woman (P-2783), who was presented with influenza-like illness (ILI), died on May 28 at the designated Covid hospital in Bidar. She had complaints of hypertension and convulsions. She’d suffered paralysis eight years ago and was bedridden since then. Her throat swab samples returned positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Bidar also saw seven Maharashtra returnees and two with a travel history to Delhi test positive for Covid-19. The infected include two girls aged 5 and 7. The district’s tally shot up to 130. Of which, 99 are active cases.

Yadgir district on Saturday witnessed 18 more fresh cases, taking its case count to 241. All 18 cases have a travel history to Maharashtra Four children below 10 years and three in the age bracket of 11 to 17 years are among the infected.

Two from Kalaburagi district with Maharashtra link tested positive for the virus. On the bright side, as many as 43 patients were discharged, post recovery in Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Interestingly, coronavirus drew a blank in Raichur district on Saturday. The district had recorded 62 cases on Friday.

Vijayapura district reported 11 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Maradagi in Nidagundi taluk alone accounted for 10. All 10, Maharashtra returnees, were undergoing institutional quarantine.

Three children in the age-group of 11 to 15 and a teenage boy from Tumminakatte in Haveri district have contracted virus. Patient 2856, aged 19, used to do petty business at Pundawad in Thane district while the other three children had returned from Thane, Maharashtra, along with their parents.

Meanwhile, 12 Maharashtra returnees tested positive in Hassan district on Saturday. The district also saw a Patient 2848 contract virus from Patient 1996.

Two women from Mysuru, both with a travel history to Maharashtra, tested positive for virus. The district now has five active cases.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts recorded 14 and 13 fresh infections respectively.