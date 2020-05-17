15 injured in group clash

15 injured in group clash

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • May 17 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 23:35 ist

 About 15 members of two families were injured in a group clash over a piece of land at Holerahalli in the taluk.

A purposed video showing the attack and women being chased has gone viral.

The families of Chikka Venkateshappa and Ashok had dispute over a piece of land at the village. Members of the two families brandished lethal weapons and sticks attacking each other on May 15 when the revenue department officials had gone to the village for survey, said the police.

Women were chased and attacked. Some of them fell on the ground crying for help. Chikka Venkateshappa fractured his hands, while Ashok was attacked brutally. Backbones of two women were fractured, added the police.

Complaint and counter complaints have been lodged with the Vemagal police 

Assault
Karnataka
Kolar

