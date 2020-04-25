171 villages facing acute water scarcity in Kolar district

A total of 171 villages in Kolar district have been identified as "problematic" as regards water scarcity and 51 of such villages are getting water through tankers.

Speaking at a meeting to review the water scarcity situation in the district here on Friday, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Darshan said that the rest of the problematic villages were getting water from private borewells obtained on hire.

"Farmers' borewells are being acquired in villages facing severe water crisis. Steps are being taken to sink new borewells only after confirming water availability. The funds available under 14th State Finance Plan are being utilised b Gram Panchayats for tackling the crisis. A Rs 1.75-crore action plan has been drawn for this purpose," the CEO said.

District in-charge Minister H Nagesh had called the meeting in which Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy was also present.

Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama informed that Rs 46 lakh had been earmarked for scanning and re-drilling of dead borewells in the district. Eleven agencies in the district have been permitted to sink borewells.

Nagesh told the officials to draw an action plan if more funds were required and he would ensure release of funds from the government.