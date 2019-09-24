18-month-old sloth bear trapped in snare rescued

Amidst rising incidents of laying snare traps across Karnataka to hunt wild animals, the forest officials and volunteers of Wildlife SOS on Tuesday rescued a young sloth bear that was trapped in a snare at Rayaradoddi village in Ramanagara district. The 18-month-old bear, trapped in the snare was not only wreathing in pain but also suffered fractured in its limbs.

Shockingly, two days ago the same volunteers and forest personnel had rescued a sloth bear from snare trap near Ballari. According to the forest department officials, the snare was wound tightly around the animal’s left hind leg. “Struggling to break free, the bear wriggled hard and in the process, the snare further got tightened resulting in the fracture of the hind leg,” explained Ramakrishnappa M, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Ramanagar. Barely a few days ago, officials had rescued another young bear from a similar situation from Handi-Gundi Betta in the district.



The bear’s leg was fractured during its futile struggle to break free from the snare. DH Photo



Spotting the bear in such perilous situation, the villagers alerted the forest officials and volunteers were called in to treat the animal. “We sedated the bear and then the snare trap was removed carefully. As the intensity of the injury was undetermined, the bear was shifted to the rescue centre at BBP for further examination,” explained a veterinarian with Wildlife SOS at Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Dr. Arun A Sha, Director (Research and Veterinary operations), Wildlife SOS said, “The fractured limb requires intensive treatment. While trying to chew the metal wire, it had also sustained injuries in the mouth. This is the third incident this month alone.” Vanashree Vipin Singh, Executive Director, BBP said that the animal is responding to the treatment. “It is currently under medication and being treated for fractured limb. But the animal is active and responding to the treatment,” she said.