1,870 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 17 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,870 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,76,425 and the death toll to 11,695, the health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 1,949 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,870 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 927 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of November 24 evening, cumulatively 8,76,425 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,695 deaths and 8,40,099 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 24,612 active cases, 24,194 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 418 are in ICU.

As many as 12 out of the total 17 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Uttara Kannada 2, and Bagalkote, Ballari and Mysuru (1).

Follow DH's complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 927, Mysuru 159, Tumakuru 95, Bengaluru Rural 89, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Chitradurga 41, Mandya 37, Chikkaballapura 36, Hassan and Shivamogga 35, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,65,317 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,286 and Ballari 38,132.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,43,169 discharges, followed by Mysuru 48,595 and Ballari 37,298.

A total of over 1,04,47,705 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,18,232 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 21,879 among them were rapid antigen tests.