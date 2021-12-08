22 tonnes of garbage cleared from Hejamadikodi shore

Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF), in association with Surfing Swamy Foundation, had organised a cleanliness drive near the estuary at Hejamadikodi.

The AEF has been continuously organising the drive for past six weeks.

The volunteers have cleared 22 tonnes of plastic, glass, rubber foam and other waste materials found on the shores of the beach near the estuary and transported it to Baikampady for processing it.

Alva’s Engineering College’s Nature Club, Indian Institute of Research students, NCC volunteers of Alva’s Education Foundation had carried out a cleanliness drive. Around 1,000 students had taken part in the drive.

Big Boss fame Aravinda K P, Divya Uruduga, Ramakrishna Mission’s Ranjan B, Surfing Foundation’s Gaurav Hegde and others had taken part.

The estuary is known for its biodiversity. Alva’s institutions have been working on the conservation of biodiversity. People dump waste indiscriminately, which has been affecting bio-diversity. Priority has been given for carrying out cleanliness in Bengre beach as well. The government should take steps to check pollution in rivers and sea, said Alva’s Education Foundation Managing Trustee Vivek Alva.

Ranjan Bellarpadi of Ramakrishna Mission Swaccha Mangaluru Abhiyan said, “The cleanliness drive by Alva’s students is a motivation to all of us. The cleanliness drive is an effort to create awareness among people.”

Surfing Swamy Foundation Director Gaurav Hegde has been engaged in beach cleaning work to create awareness among the youth on the need to maintain cleanliness in the beaches. Hejamadikodi is known for bio-diversity with several species of birds and water creatures. A similar initiative will be taken up along the 320-km-long coastline of the state, he added.

Moosa Sharief, navigator of National Motor Sports said the students have sent a strong message on cleanliness and keeping the surroundings clean.

