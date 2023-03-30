27K students to miss SSLC exams due to attendance shortage In Karnataka

The class 10 exams are all set to begin from Friday across the state, but nearly 27,000 students are missing the opportunity to write, as they failed to maintain 75 per cent attendance.

Though there were clear instructions since the beginning, 26,900 students have failed to attend classes regularly and of which 5 per cent students bunked classes due to health issues.

These students will not be allowed to appear for supplementary exams as they will be allowed to appear only for the annual exams in March/April 2024.

The exams will be held between March 31 to April 15 in 3,307 centres across the state with 8.89 lakh students registering.