5 school students electrocuted in Karnataka town 

Five high school students died of electrocution on Sunday after they came into contact with an overhead power line while allegedly trying to remove a flagpole on the first floor of their government-run hostel in Koppal, police said.

The pole had been erected for hoisting the national flag for the independence day celebrations. Two students got electrocuted first as they came in contact with the 11-kV power line running adjacent to the first floor.

Three other students rushed to save the two but all of them died, police said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered a probe into the tragic incident and announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, all boys.

The hostel was being run at a private building on a rental basis, and the five were studying in class 8 to class 10 in schools in the district headquarters town, about 350 km from here.

Police said they have registered a case and were likely to take legal action against the owner of the building, warden of the hostel and local electricity supply company officials.

Speaking to reporters here, Yediyurappa said, "I have ordered a probe into the death of five students due to electrocution in Koppal. I have ordered the District Deputy Commissioner to give Rs five lakh to each family as compensation."