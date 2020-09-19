55 taluk courts in Karnataka to reopen from September 28

The courts in the state are all set to re-open for physical hearing in a phased manner.

As per the special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Karnataka High Court, recording of witnesses will also be allowed in 55 taluk courts from September 28. The physical hearing will resume in the remaining courts in a phased and restricted manner in two batches – first from October 5 and second from

October 12.

The SOP has mandated a Covid-19 negative report issued on the same day for witnesses to enter into the court premises along with the court summons or

notice.

The SOP issued by the order of the Chief Justice Abhay Shreeiwas Oka stated that all district and trial courts in the state will substantially reopen in a phased manner. With numerous directions on safety measures, the SOP also has details of the rules to be followed before allowing witnesses and the accused.

Modified courtrooms

The courtrooms will be modified for the purpose of recording of evidence by covering the witness box and the accused dock. The SOP said it will be open for the courts to physically record evidence of a maximum of five witnesses in the morning session.

Witnesses and the accused (on bail) will be allowed entry only upon production of a negative report of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)

of the same date.

A total of 55 taluk courts will reopen from September 28, while all courts in 13 districts - Davangere, Haveri, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Raichur, Bidar, Ramanagara, Udupi, Gadag, Kodagu, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, and Yadgir will reopen from October 5. All courts in the remaining districts will be reopened from October 12, the SOP stated.