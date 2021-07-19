60,000 kids in Karnataka 'out of school' in 2020-21, private schools claim in survey

As many as 60,000 students in the state are practically out of school as they have not renewed their enrolment or participated in academic activities during 2020-21 academic year, but present only in the government records.

This shocking data was revealed during the survey conducted by the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS). Around 250 private unaided schools participated in the survey.

According to the association, the numbers could be still more given that Karnataka has 3,600 private unaided schools.

Addressing the media after releasing the survey report in Bengaluru on Sunday, D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association said, "These students are in the schools according to the government, but there is no evidence of them being present in the schools."

The association members alleged that the government pressured schools to upload data of even the non-participating students.

Also Read | Covid-19 spurs weird wish: Parents in Karnataka don't want kids to be promoted to next class

"The schools were forced to upload the data on the portals. The students have not renewed their admissions. Neither did they take transfer certificates nor attended the activities conducted by the schools. This number will be even higher during this year (2021-22) and we will get the clear picture by September," said the association members.

According to schools which took part in the survey, a majority of the children were fee defaulters. "Only 45% of the parents have paid 100% fees during the 2020-21 academic year and 17% paid 75% fees and 9% of the parents paid 25% of the fees during the previous academic year," said Shashi Kumar.

The survey covered children in the grades between kindergarten and class 10.

The private school managements have urged the government to step in and make it compulsory for parents to admit their children to schools, with compulsory attendance in online/offline or any other means of teaching by the respective school.

Meanwhile, the association has expressed its concern about the government data counting students who are not part of school documents. "In case any untoward incident happens to any of the children, the schools concerned will be held responsible and this is also one of the concerns," Shashi Kumar said.

The association has also submitted the survey outcome to the Karnataka High Court.