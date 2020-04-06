7 new coronavirus cases from Mysuru, Karnataka tally at 163

7 new coronavirus cases from Mysuru, state tally at 163

Karnataka reached a total of 163 COVID-19 cases as on Monday but the number of people discharged went up to 20.

Seven new cases were reported in Mysuru, two in Bagalkot, one in Bengaluru Rural, one in Bengaluru Urban and another of a woman from Kerala who is currently being treated at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru.

Three of the seven Mysuru cases had a history of travel to Delhi. They are currently being treated at the district hospital in Mysuru. 

P160, a 35-year-old man from Mysuru, has travel history from Dubai. P161 and P162 are wife and brother of P125, the 75-year-old man who passed away in Bagalkot recently, the state’s fourth casualty to the disease. P163 is a 43-year-old man from Bengaluru Rural who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 13th to March 18th in Delhi. He is being treated in Victoria Hospital. Mysuru has 35 cases with no recovery and no death being reported.

