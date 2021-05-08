70% Covishield vaccines to be used for second dose in Karnataka

K'taka: 70% Covishield jabs to be used for second dose

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2021, 13:12 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 13:12 ist
A medical worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in KC General government hospital. Credit: AFP Photo

70 per cent of the available stock of Covishield in Karnataka would be utilised to vaccinate people above 45 years of age who are due for second dose, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

The rest 30 per cent would be used to vaccinate the 45 years and above age group seeking first dose, he said.

"Covaxin will be administered only to 45+ who are due for 2nd dose after 6 weeks of 1st dose", the Minister tweeted.

Karnataka on Friday reported 592 Covid deaths and 48,781 new cases. The State government on Friday announced the imposition of strict lockdown from May 10 to 24. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield
Covaxin
k sudhakar

