78-yr-old from Hassan becomes 1st H3N2 victim in K'taka

78-year-old man from Hassan becomes first victim of H3N2 in Karnataka

A health department official said the patient was admitted to hospital on February 24 and he died on March 1

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Mar 10 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 14:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seventy-eight-year-old Hiregowda of Alur taluk, Hassan district, became the first victim of H3N2 virus infection in Karnataka, according to District Health Officer Dr Shivaswamy.

Hiregowda was suffering from fever, throat pain, cough, and other symptoms for a few days in February. His throat swab and samples were sent to the lab for testing. But he succumbed on March 1.

Also Read — There is no need to panic over H3N2 virus infection: K Sudhakar

Health screening is being conducted in and around the villages. Those suffering from any symptoms of viral fever and infection have been subjected to further screening. The throat swabs have been sent for testing, Shivaswamy said.

Six cases of the virus have been identified so far in Hassan district. The virus is primarily affecting children below 15 years and senior citizens. They have been advised to be cautious and undergo medical checkups in case of any symptoms, the DHO said.

The health department has directed its personnel to keep a eye on those above 60 years and suffering from diabetes and other comorbidities.

The department has been directed to conduct medical screening for the next 14 days, around the farmhouse, where Hiregowda was living and measures are being taken, the DHO said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

influenza
Health Ministry
India News
k sudhakar
Karnataka News
H3N2
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 