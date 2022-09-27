80 PFI members detained across Karnataka after raids

Over eighty persons have been detained as raids by the Karnataka state police are under way across the state at the residences of office-bearers and members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its offices under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPc.

The raids are being conducted under the supervision of Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (AdGP, Law and order). Speaking to DH, Kumar said, "We have detained around 80 persons so far and they will be sent for detention."

Read | NIA conducts pan-India raids against PFI, 50 detained

The raids began Monday midnight in around 20 cities and districts including Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Raichur, Gadag, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Mandya, Ramanagar, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Dharwad and others.

All those detained will be produced before the tahasildar and will be remanded to custody.

According to sources, the raids were a preventive measure after the NIA conducted mass raids across the country including in Karnataka.

During the raids, officials seized some documents and are interrogating members. Cases will be registered against anyone found involved in anti-social activities.

Following the raids, PFI members across the state are conducting protests. According to sources, a few PFI leaders have alredy been arrested.