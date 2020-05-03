Activists urge govt to cancel pending SSLC, PU exams

The People's Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education Karnataka has requested the state government to cancel the SSLC and PU (one subject) examinations or to conduct them at the school level.

In a representation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the convener of the Alliance Prof V P Niranjanaradhya said, "It is difficult to maintain social distance during exams and considering this the government should drop board exams for this year or should make them as a school level affair with lesser students."

In the representation they even highlighted about the risk of spreading the virus during examination and evaluation.

"As online teaching is going on and rural students are deprived of the same, government should allow students in rural areas to attend schools twice a week with one teacher. For this necessary safety measures like mask, sanitizer must be provided to the schools," they mentioned.