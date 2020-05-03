Activists urge to cancel pending SSLC, PU exams

Activists urge govt to cancel pending SSLC, PU exams

Chiranjivi Kulkarni
Chiranjivi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 23:01 ist

The People's Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education Karnataka has requested the state government to cancel the SSLC and PU (one subject) examinations or to conduct them at the school level.

In a representation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the convener of the Alliance Prof V P Niranjanaradhya said, "It is difficult to maintain social distance during exams and considering this the government should drop board exams for this year or should make them as a school level affair with lesser students."

In the representation they even highlighted about the risk of spreading the virus during examination and evaluation.

"As online teaching is going on and rural students are deprived of the same, government should allow students in rural areas to attend schools twice a week with one teacher. For this necessary safety measures like mask, sanitizer must be provided to the schools," they mentioned.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chief minister B S Yediyurappa
Alliance Prof V P Niranjanaradhya
SSLC

What's Brewing

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

 