After backlash, BSY says Modi 'assured' help to K'taka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “assured” assistance to the state.

In a clarification, the Chief Minister’s Office said Modi had “personally spoken” with Yediyurappa, asking him to come to New Delhi with a detailed report. This comes after the prime minister made no mention of Yediyurappa’s request for funds during his two-day visit to the state, following which the Opposition took a dig at the CM.

“Being in a federal set-up, there is nothing wrong in placing facts before the prime minister and making submissions. As a CM, I placed our state’s problems and the need for more funds for developmental activities,” he said, accusing a section of media of attaching motives to his speech.

Yediyurappa said he urged the prime minister to release more funds for relief works, scientific and remunerative price for farm produces, and a special fund of Rs 50,000 crore for expediting ongoing irrigation projects in Karnataka.

Calling Modi a “great visionary” with concern for the poor and farmers, he said the PM personally assured him of all help. “He suggested that I come to New Delhi and meet the ministers concerned to apprise them of the state’s problems and pending projects,” the release read.

Modi has also directed Yediyurappa to prepare a detailed report on the matter.

Yediyurappa’s clarification came hours after the Opposition parties tore into Modi for ignoring the demands made by the chief minister at an event in Tumakuru on Thursday.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, responding to the silence exercised by Modi on the demands by Yediyurappa, said the PM’s attitude was an insult to the people of Karnataka. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also lashed out at Yediyurappa for his “inability” to pull up the Centre for its failure to provide the funds allotted to Karnataka.