All govt buses in Karnataka to run on fuel from MRPL

Diesel produced at Mangaluru-based petroleum refinery MRPL will now run Karnataka state-run buses that transport millions of passengers every day.

Currently, the tender for supplying diesel to KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) and BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses is executed by HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), according to MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited).

HPCL has now tied up with MRPL for the entire supply, according to an MRPL statement on Monday.

The first load to KSRTC by HPCL with MRPL high-speed diesel (HSD) under this tender was dispatched on September 2, the statement said.

"The tie-up is expected to increase MRPLs direct sale of HSD in Karnataka by at least 20 fold, in comparison to our sales last financial year.

MRPL is also expanding its retail network in Karnataka and Kerala with the construction of many retail outlets which are in final stages of their construction said MRPL's group general manager (marketing) Sathyanarayana H C.