Apple phones to be made in K'taka site, create 1L jobs

Apple phones to be built in new 300-acre factory in Karnataka, CM Bommai says it will create 1 lakh jobs

' Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka,' he said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 14:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.            

"Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka," tweeted Chandrasekhar, adding, "Double Engine Sarkar of PM @narendramodi ji n CM @BSBommai working to create investments n jobs n 1TrillionDollar Economy for Karnataka."             

Bommai said: "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka". He added, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025."

Apple
Business News
Karnataka News
Bengaluru news

