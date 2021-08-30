Arun Singh in Karnataka for meetings with BJP units

Arun Singh in Karnataka for meetings with BJP units

On September 1, he will chair a meeting of the office-bearers of Hassan and Mandya units

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 01:07 ist
BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka State in charge Arun Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, arrived for a four-day visit in Bengaluru on Monday. 

Singh is scheduled to hold meetings of Mysuru, Mysuru Rural and Chamarajanagar district office bearers of the party on August 31.

On September 1, he will chair a meeting of the office-bearers of Hassan and Mandya units.

Also read: BJP will return to power, old Mysuru region key for absolute majority in Karnataka: Arun Singh

On September 2, he will chair a meeting of Bengaluru North, South and Central units of the party.

On the same day, he is scheduled to participate in an event in Hubballi, prior to his return to Delhi on the morning of September 3.

Speaking to reporters at the Bengaluru airport, Singh said the state government was doing well.

"The BJP will win a majority in the 2023 elections and return to power," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Karnataka
India News
Bengaluru
Arun Singh
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

 