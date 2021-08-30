Arun Singh in Karnataka for meetings with BJP units

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, arrived for a four-day visit in Bengaluru on Monday.

Singh is scheduled to hold meetings of Mysuru, Mysuru Rural and Chamarajanagar district office bearers of the party on August 31.

On September 1, he will chair a meeting of the office-bearers of Hassan and Mandya units.

On September 2, he will chair a meeting of Bengaluru North, South and Central units of the party.

On the same day, he is scheduled to participate in an event in Hubballi, prior to his return to Delhi on the morning of September 3.

Speaking to reporters at the Bengaluru airport, Singh said the state government was doing well.

"The BJP will win a majority in the 2023 elections and return to power," he said.