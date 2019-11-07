Ask schools to celebrate Constitution Day: Speaker

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to issue an order, asking all universities, schools and private establishments to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26.

That November 26 should be celebrated as Constitution Day was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2015.

“It is my opinion that there’s a need to come up with programmes that are more effective in creating awareness about India’s Constitution among the people of the state, especially the younger generation,” Kageri stated in a letter to the Yeddiyurappa, urging him to instruct the officials concerned to mandate the celebration of Constitution Day in universities, schools, government offices and private establishments.

According to sources, Kageri also plans to convene a joint session of the legislature on November 26.

However, he is wary of the pending Supreme Court decision on the disqualified MLAs and the ensuing bypolls in 15 constituencies, for which the model code of conduct is scheduled to kick in on November 11.