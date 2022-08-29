Aspirants of govt quota seats worried as KEA delays allotment process

Thousands of students waiting for engineering admissions at private universities through the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) based on Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) rankings are worried about losing academic sessions.

Several private universities have released schedules to start classes from the first week of September.

At private universities, 40 per cent of the engineering seats are shared with the government, to be filled through KEA.

But KEA's seat allotment is likely to be delayed by a month at least.

Of the 22 private universities, 14 offer engineering courses and share 40 per cent seats with the government.

Now, without waiting for these seats to be filled, universities have announced their schedule for commencement of classes.

Some have already conducted an induction programme for first year students, whereas others have decided to start from September 5.

"We have no idea as to when KEA will start and finish first round of seat allotment. But some of my friends who have joined private universities through the entrance test conducted by the respective universities and management quota are all set to attend classes," one student said.

"If private universities start classes even before completion of admissions through KEA, those who are aspiring for seats under KEA quota will lag behind. We request the officials concerned to intervene," said another aspirant.

A similar situation is playing out for students waiting for seats at private universities under COMEDK quota.

"A majority of the private universities run the top engineering colleges and students really want to join them. But, not waiting for students selected through COMEDK and KCET is injustice," said a parent.

Some parents and candidates have decided to approach the Karnataka Professional Colleges Admission Overseeing Committee.

However, a representative of one of the private universities in Bengaluru said that for the first one month, there will be an induction programme and no academic activities.

"Students waiting for admissions need not worry as we have created separate sections for those already admitted. We will plan alternative or additional classes for late admissions," said the management representative of a private university.