At 11,265 cases, Karnataka records highest ever single-day Covid-19 tally

Karnataka saw the highest-ever single-day case count, even higher than the peak in the first wave last year, as it reported 11,265 cases on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the state had reported 10,250 cases which threatened to cross the highest ever number of the first wave’s peak, 10,517 cases, reported on October 10.

Wednesday’s new record, experts warned, is only the beginning.

Bengaluru Urban alone reported 8,155 cases, the highest-ever single-day rise reported from the district. The city also reported 23 deaths. This has taken the active case count to 85,480 cases (In this, 63,167 active cases are in Bengaluru) and 506 patients are in the ICU (184 in Bengaluru ICUs). As many as 38 deaths were reported on Wednesday that took the death toll to 13,046.

Experts said they had recommended the imposing of Section 144 in the state without affecting economic activity.

State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) member Dr C N Manjunath told DH, “Section 144 should be imposed so that not more than five people congregate outside. Indoor gatherings, marriage halls, and convention halls should be constantly checked. Economic activities should go on but not crowding. Religious fairs should be restricted. Alternate seating in cinemas has to be followed.”

“This (surge) is an all-time record. The time taken for doubling cases has shortened. As per projections by epidemiologists, up to 1.8 lakh tests have to be done per day. Practically, it can be scaled up to 1.5 lakh tests. This requires more manpower,” Manjunath said. The state tested 1,13,242 samples on Wednesday.

Dr Manjunath also decried claims of a lower case fatality rate compared to last year. “We cannot say second wave has been less fatal. More than 500 people are in the ICU and mortality is bound to rise. Getting an ICU bed will be an issue soon. Because of this rise, patient families are putting huge pressure on doctors to use Remdesivir in Bidar and Kalaburagi even if the patients have mild symptoms,” he added.

Another TAC member and neurovirologist Dr V Ravi said the current reproductive number in the city was 1.65. “This is a result of irresponsible behaviour of citizens. Closed spaces, no masks, crowded areas, are the reasons for the current surge. Only 50% of the people wear masks. Hence, the cases are not surprising and it is going to be extremely bad. I won’t be surprised if this figure doubles in a week or 10 days. We’re heading the Maharashtra way.

“I expect case fatality rate to be slightly more. Cinema halls are running full. Gyms are open. Pubs and restaurants close at 10 pm. We can lock ourselves in after work, we don’t need a lockdown,” he added.

Epidemiologist Dr Giridhar Babu, another TAC member, said, “There are no strict actions on reducing congregations, which is a major driver of transmission. We are not doing anything major on preventing further transmission.”